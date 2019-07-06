6 home trends to consider

Home design and real estate trends come and go, but once in awhile certain concepts exhibit considerable staying power. Staying abreast of what’s hot and what’s not can be a bit overwhelming.

This list breaks down some of the trends that have made a splash and figure to be around for some time.

Open concept spaces

Watch the DIY Network or HGTV and you’ll quickly understand that open floor plans remain highly coveted. Many modern, newly built homes have a large multi-purpose area that blurs the borders of the kitchen, dining area and family room. These homes make it easy to entertain and keep an eye on youngsters.

Patterned fabrics and upholstery

Solids will always have their place in home decor, but patterned furnishings are making a name for themselves as well. Today’s homeowners are not afraid to experiment with geometric and floral patterns alongside neutral colors to showcase their personalities, advises the real estate industry resource The Lighter Side of Real Estate.

Farmhouse chic

Many people want the ambiance of a rustic, antique farmhouse even if they live miles away from the country. Reclaimed wood on the walls, exposed beams, eclectic accessories, and a big wood table in the dining room are hallmarks of farmhouse style. This is a fun design trend that can be personalized for cozy appeal.

Hidden appliances

Making appliances disappear into the background is a growing trend. This is achieved with products that blend in with or are hidden behind cabinetry.

Row homes

Popularized in the 19th century and then again in the 1960s and 1980s, townhouses are making another comeback. Townhomes made up about 12.4 percent of all new construction in the single-family home market last year, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to a Realtor.com® survey released in October 2017, townhouses were the most popular form of housing after single-family homes. They were especially popular among millennial buyers.

Multigenerational homes

Buyers between the ages of 53 and 62 are increasingly looking at homes that can accommodate children older than 18, with a room or apartment available to care for an aging parent, states the National Association of REALTORS®.

Home trends continue to evolve, and some trends have exhibited more staying power than others.

— Metro Connection