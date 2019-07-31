August shows coming to The MAIN

Tickets are on sale now for shows at The MAIN scheduled in August, the city of Santa Clarita announced Wednesday.

The 10 by 10 Variety Night, which features 10 performers selected to perform a 10-minute piece of their choosing, brings magician Chris Lopez. He has won seven international magic awards and has headlined shows across the United States, Canada and Italy. The show is scheduled 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, and is free to attend.

Comedy Mashup returns on Friday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. This monthly show is half stand-up comedy and half improv, featuring Lila Hart, who has her own talk show “Small Talk Live with Lila Hart,” and has performed at The Comedy Show and on the Kill Tony podcast. Nolan Culver returns as the summer host and “Your Favorite Cast” rounds out the evening with improv. Tickets are $10 presale and $15 on the day of the show.

The Society Comedy Troupe is bringing an energetic team improv show that’s appropriate for all ages on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 8 p.m. Similar to the TV show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” the performers ask for audience participation while creating improvised music, comedy and scenes. Tickets are $15.

Two theater productions grace The MAIN’s stage in August: “Painted Churches,” presented by Crow’s Nest Productions, which was a finalist for the 1984 Pulitzer Prize in drama and the basis for the 1994 film “The Portrait,” starring Gregory Peck and Lauren Bacall. Performances occur on Aug. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 11 and 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $18 for students and seniors.

The second performance is “Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind (30 Plays in 60 Minutes),” presented by The Old Mask Era. Themes range from comic, tragic and political to even personal or abstract. Performances occur on Aug. 9, 10 and 17 at 10:30 p.m. and Aug. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.

Note by Note is a free music night delighting audiences with a variety of genres. This month will feature Baker’s Brew, an experimental jazz band based entirely on improvisation. The show is on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

The Sidecar Music Series returns with the Hardly Sisters with original acoustic music. With influences from blues, country, bluegrass, rock and even Celtic music, Hardly Sisters brings big vocals and harmonies to all their songs. They also incorporate various instruments into their performance, including guitar, bass, keyboards, mandola, mandolin and harmonica. The show is Friday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds go directly to the theater.

“Soundcheck,” SCVTV Community Media Center’s newest music series, heats up in August with the musical stylings of Aaron Kellim and Lowpass Collective. Singer-songwriter Aaron Kellim brings an infectious brand of sunshine pop while Lowpass Collective fuses jazz and ethnic artpop for an eclectic experience. The show is Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. and tickets are $10 for general admission and $8 for students with I.D.

Rounding out the month is Quiz and Recreation: A Parks and Rec Themed Trivia Night on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. Trivia Night is free to attend and is appropriate for any non-Eagletonians aged 18 and older.

Adult beverages will also be available for purchase at select shows, in addition to concessions. Learn more about these events and purchase tickets to shows by visiting AtTheMain.org/tickets.

