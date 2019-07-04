Brian Baker | Don’t Be Fooled by Border Rhetoric

Another Wednesday, another Gary Horton bleat. His June 27 entry, “Kids in Cages: Is That the American Way?” finds him in full-bloomed sob mode.

“Kids in cages in faraway places, with no soap or blankets and barely room to move. Locked inside fences, in tents, warehouses, for-profit human exploitation machines… The Trump presidential response is to make conditions on our side the wrong side for them to come to. Make it so bad, so miserable, so debilitating, so terrifying as kids are ripped from parents – that they’ll stop coming.”

Lions and tigers and bears, oh, my…

This is apparently the latest trope from the Dem/socialists. They’ve swerved from denying just a couple of months ago that there was any “emergency” at all at the border – countering Trump’s position in pushing for money for border security – to wailing about a looming disaster, especially regarding the kids of border jumpers. Talk about situational ethics! I guess whatever’s expedient at any given moment will be pushed as the crisis du jour.

The hysteria also serves a practical purpose: obfuscate and misdirect the discussion from factual and legal elements that don’t serve the leftists’ message, and attempt to drape it with humanitarian concerns that have broad appeal to the innate generosity of the American people.

Not only is it cynical beyond belief, but also it uses those unfortunate people as mere pawns to advance an unpopular political agenda: open borders.

Here are some realities to consider. Who’s actually responsible for those kids being in a facility in the first place? Did Trump and his minions kidnap them and drag them over the border to lock them up? Or were they brought here by their parents, who were trying to enter the country illegally?

This country really has no responsibility to provide them any care at all. We could have simply dumped them back on the other side of the border – which would have been the truly cruel and inhumane thing to do – but we didn’t. Instead, we’re making every effort to provide for them as best we can, given the realities and limitations of the resources available.

Why are those resources so strained in the first place? Because the Dem/socialists, as usual, have for a very long time refused to cooperate – by approving funding, among other things – in addressing the core of the problem: border security. If our border was secure we’d have a lot fewer people coming across, and thus a lot fewer detainees. Further, as it became known we were serious about enforcing that border, much of the magnetism that draws people to try to jump it would be eliminated. But then, where would all those future Dem/socialist voters come from?

And that, my friends, is what this entire discussion is really all about. The left, as represented in this case by Horton, will do or say anything to allow hordes of illegal aliens to flow unfettered into this country to disappear into that “underground” they’re constantly moaning about, so they can later benefit from the next round of amnesty – under whatever name at the time, DREAMERS, DACA, whatever – and become “legalized,” and ultimately a voting bloc.

Don’t let yourselves be fooled.

Brian Baker

Saugus