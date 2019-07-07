Sinbad coming to Santa Clarita

By Perry Smith

Sunday Signal Editor

The Canyon Santa Clarita has quickly established itself as the premiere venue for music acts in the SCV, it’s certainly hosted its share of dancing, show reviews and, coming next week, a world-famous comedian who’s been headlining for decades.

Sinbad, who has starred in countless movies and shows, such as “Houseguest,” “First Kid” and “Jingle All the Way,” among others, is ranked as one of the “100 Greatest Standups of All-time.”

Sinbad, whose comedic stylings are described as “profound without being profane,” earned the title for his work on television, the silver screen and a half-dozen comedy specials, four of which have aired on HBO and two on Comedy Central.

Having starred in a number of comedy specials, programs and even his reality show, his upcoming performance in Santa Clarita is one that fans of comedy will want to see.

For a night of laughs that come from his organic, story-telling style of humor, check out the Canyon Santa Clarita on July 13. The doors open at 6 p.m. and Sinbad is scheduled to come on at 9 p.m.Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com