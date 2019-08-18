English Beat coming to Canyon Santa Clarita

By Perry Smith

Sunday Signal Editor

The English Beat is bringing its internationally renowned sound to the Santa Clarita Valley next week with a stop Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Canyon Santa Clarita.

With four decades of music since the band released “a classic Smokey Robinson tune ‘Tears of a Clown,’” for its first single in early 1979, according to the band’s website, and the English Beat still plays its lengthy catalogue to generations of fans.

Known for “coming to prominence as founding members of the British Two Tone Ska movement,” the band’s original singer and guitar player Dave Wakeling continues the band’s legacy of hits like “Mirror in the Bathroom” and “Save it for Later,” among many others.The band still tours with Rancid and remains an influence on countless ska musicians.

Next week’s show promises “The English Beat with an amazing all-star ska backing band playing all the hits of The Beat, General Public and songs from (Wakeling’s) new album ‘Here We Go Love,’” according to the Canyon Santa Clarita website.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.