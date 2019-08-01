Gil Mertz | Democrats’ Loch Ness Monster

Somewhere nestled in the Scottish Highlands is rumored to be a creature that inhabits Loch Ness. Some say it is a hoax while others are convinced it is real because they’ve seen it. There was even a 10-year special investigation sponsored by the Loch Ness Phenomena Bureau in 1962, which came up empty, and yet, many insist it is there.

Right in front of us.

This spectacle has given way to all kinds of strange theories and has now become a major tourist attraction and cottage industry. In fact, the locals don’t want to know the truth because keeping the myth alive has become more valuable than disproving the monster’s existence.

Today’s Democrat Party has its own Loch Ness Monster with the Russian collusion hoax. Incapable of accepting defeat in 2016, they remain convinced that the president of the United States is a Russian secret agent. Like the Loch Ness Phenomena Bureau, a special counsel was launched to prove that the sea monster exists. After two years of scrutiny and non-stop media coverage, they also came up empty.

And yet it’s out there. It’s GOT to be there. The future of our democracy depends on it!

The special counsel was grilled about his report and refused to answer almost 200 questions about the sea monster. But rather than admit the obvious, Democrats are now doing the same thing as the people of Loch Ness. They are ignoring the truth and pretending the sea monster is real, because they believe there is more to gain by perpetuating the myth than facing reality.

And so using the same logic as the Mueller Report, we must conclude that the Loch Ness Monster exists, because we can’t prove that it doesn’t exist.

Gil Mertz

Thousand Oaks