Gil Mertz | Seven Questions About the Shootings

Number 1: Can anyone name one law, just ONE law, that would have prevented the terrible shootings we’ve seen recently? Surely a new law will stop an evil madman and mass murderer.

Number 2: Where is the same outrage for major cities controlled almost entirely by Democrats such as Chicago, Detroit and St. Louis where shootings happen every week?

Number 3: Can anyone name ONE Democrat that blamed Barack Obama for any of the 24 mass shootings when he was president? Today, they practically step over bloody corpses to blame President Trump. Even Obama himself is shamelessly suggesting these shootings are Trump’s fault, which is inexcusably classless for a former president.

Number 4: Why is the media fixated on the El Paso shooter for his racist views, but give very little coverage for the Dayton shooter, who was an Antifa supporter and socialist Democrat who hated Trump? It’s obvious the Dayton shooter doesn’t help advance the media’s anti-Trump agenda.

Number 5: Why do Democrats hardly have an unkind word to say about the evil killers, but direct their most vitriolic comments at President Trump? They call for unity even as they sow division, fear and hatred.

Number 6: How can Hollywood celebrities blame Trump for this violence, when there is no industry on Earth that celebrates violence more than Hollywood?

Number 7: Lastly, how can Democrats blame the NRA for taking human life while passionately supporting Planned Parenthood, the world’s largest abortion mill, which treats life like used toilet paper?

Perhaps President Trump said it best. These shootings ARE a matter of mental illness, especially for soulless politicians who would exploit these tragedies just to score political points. Remember this in 2020, America.

Gil Mertz

Thousand Oaks