Lois Eisenberg | GOP’s Favorite Punching Bags

Some of the famous favorite punching bags of the GOP are Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.

The GOP wants to do way with these necessary benefits of health and well being for the American people.

Low-income Americans would be hit the hardest and devastated if these life-sustaining benefits are eliminated as well as all Americans who need a health-care plan and Social Security to assist them in their well being.

The GOP will go to any lengths for the sake of “fiscal responsibility” and tax cuts for their billionaire donors.

If President Trump wins the 2020 presidential election, God forbid, he has proposed a $1.5 trillion cut in Medicaid.

Then Trump’s next targets are his potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

These benefits being cut will drastically affect the most vulnerable, such as seniors, people with disabilities and low-income people.

The American people who have any compassion, empathy or any decency and love for their fellow human beings should not allow this to happen.

In time most Americans will avail themselves of these benefits, and be grateful that they have these benefits.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia