COC alumnus Marquise Brown sets record in NFL debut, Thompson and Jacobs start

College of the Canyons football alumnus Marquise “Hollywood” Brown made history in the Baltimore Ravens’ Week 1 beatdown of the Miami Dolphins in Miami on Sunday.

In Baltimore’s 59-10 win, Brown caught 4-of-5 passes to finish with 147 receiving yards and two touchdowns with his first NFL reception coming on a 47-yard score and the second coming on an 83-yard bomb.

Thanks to his impressive debut, Brown became the first NFL player in the history of the league to catch multiple 40-yard touchdowns in the first game of his career.

“Coach put me in a great position,” Brown said in an interview with Baltimoreravens.com staff writer Clifton Brown. “All I had to do was catch the ball and make a play.”

Brown’s next opportunity to showcase his elite receiving skills comes this week as the Ravens return home to the friendly confines of M&T Bank Stadium where they will make their 2019 home debut against the Arizona Cardinals. Brown will face his former Oklahoma University teammate and quarterback, fellow rookie Kyler Murray.

Kickoff is set for 10 a.m.

Seattle Seahawks safety and former Valencia football player Tedric Thompson recorded three tackles in the Seahawks’ 21-20 win against the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday. Thompson assisted on two of the three tackles.

Thompson and the rest of the Seahawks’ defense head out on the road to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 10 a.m. at Heinz Field on Sunday.

Golden Valley grad and Jacksonville Jaguars starting linebacker Leon Jacobs was on the wrong side of a 40-26 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Jacksonville on Sunday. Jacobs finished the game with two solo tackles.

Jacksonville’s next opportunity to earn its first win of the season comes in Houston against the Texans at NRG Stadium at 10 a.m. on Sunday.