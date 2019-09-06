First-half touchdowns lead to Golden Valley football win over Quartz Hill

LANCASTER — It didn’t take long for the Golden Valley football team to establish its dominance during Friday night’s away game against Quartz Hill.

Scoring four first half touchdowns, the Grizzlies’ offense built a big enough lead to win on the road with a 33-21 victory.

Forcing the Rebels to punt on a quick three-and-out, the Golden Valley offense picked up where their defense left off and rumbled down the field as Johnathan Kaelin bulldozed over opposing players.

Although Austin Garcia got the starting nod at quarterback, it was Luke McCoy who delivered the game’s opening touchdown, finding tight end Carlos Meza on a 23-yard play-action play all by himself in the end zone.

The Rebels got back in the game on a 5-yard run by running back Jared Giles to tie the game at 7-7.

On the next drive, Jaxson Miner took over at quarterback and drove 70 yards down the field to find Mekhi Newton for a one-handed 36-yard touchdown catch with a defender draped all over him.

The Grizzlies (2-0 overall) turned the ball over on downs, but the Rebels weren’t able to make anything of it as David Kim sacked the Rebels’ quarterback for a five-yard loss and McCoy pounced on a fumble the following play.

McCoy punched in a quarterback keeper from one yard out to extend the Grizzlies’ lead after the two-point conversion to 21-7 with 3:45 left in the second quarter.

Driving in Grizzlies’ territory, the Rebels squandered an opportunity as junior defensive back Jacob Cipperly intercepted a ball and returned 40 yards to the Quartz Hills 30.

McCoy scored his second quarterback keeper five plays later just before halftime to go up 27-7.

The hosts scored on their first play of the fourth quarter on a 59-yard pass and catch for the score.

After a punt by the Grizzlies, junior Carlos Meza stepped in front of a pass on his own 22 and returned in the host’s 38 yard line with under seven minutes to go in the game.

McCoy made good on the turnover and punched in his third rushing score of the game.

“Mainly, I have to say thanks to my offensive line because they stuck it out for me,” McCoy said. “Every time we got in the huddle and called a run play they told me to run behind them and I trusted them and powered it in right behind them.”

Quartz Hill scored a late-game touchdown, but Golden Valley recovered the onside kick and took a knee to end the game.

The Grizzlies next play at Rio Mesa of Oxnard on Sept. 13. Kickoff is 7 p.m.