By Perry Smith, Sunday Signal Editor

Coming from an era when crooning began to mix with rock ’n’ roll, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap personified the sounds of the 60s to many, with a sound that helped define the era for many.

Puckett’s band performed on more than 30 network TV shows during a time when that was essentially the only mainstream media, along with radio play, which his band also received in fairly large amounts.

While the group somewhat unofficially disbanded in the 70s, but not before the group reached the type of success that most only imagine. In fact, In 1968 Gary Puckett and The Union Gap had six consecutive gold records and sold more records than any other recording act around to that point, including a legendary band known as The Beatles, according to Puckett’s website.

Fans of the era will definitely remember a few of Puckett’s classics, including “Woman Woman,” “Young Girl,” “Lady Willpower” and “Over You.” Puckett’s touring keeps the sound alive, which you can listen to when Gary Puckett and the Union Gap come to Canyon Santa Clarita on Sept. 13.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.

Gary continues to tour nationally & internationally, has a new album out now, “GARY PUCKETT – LIVE”, and has recently released his first ever Christmas CD, entitled “At Christmas”.

Gary currently resides in Clearwater, FL with his wife and family.

Gary Puckett Fact Sheet

Singles

“• “Don’t Give Into Him” • “This Girl Is A Woman Now”

Albums

“Woman Woman” • “Young Girl” • “Incredible” • “The New Gary Puckett and the Union Gap” Album • “The Gary Puckett Album” • “Greatest Hits”

“Looking Glass” • “In This Love” • “In Europe” • “At Christmas” • “LIVE” – ( Available NOW )

Did you know that…

In 1968 Gary Puckett and The Union Gap had six consecutive gold records and sold more records than any other recording act…including the Beatles