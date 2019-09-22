Mary R. Martin | Sand Canyon’s American Dream

Re: “American Dream,” Sand Canyon Country Club.

The CEO of Sand Canyon Country Club has authored a book entitled “American Dream.” A copy of this book was deposited into my mailbox last week. It is a fabulous read.

This same person has a vision for a resort and spa development at the Sand Canyon Country Club. I personally applaud his perseverance of attempting to make this a reality for this end of Santa Clarita.

On Sept. 12, the CEO, Mr. Steve Kim, hosted a meeting at the country club, graciously inviting the general public to attend and to view his proposed plans for the development. He also hosted a one-hour “open bar” as well as providing a gourmet spread of luscious food prepared by the staff of professional chefs.

The “open bar” was closed down around 7 p.m. as the meeting was to begin. I arrived just in time for the question-and-answer period. I was appalled by the outrageous rude behavior of a room full of older adults who apparently left all their manners at home. I witnessed an oral/verbal attack on a most gracious host and a very generous philanthropist for Santa Clarita organizations such as Bridge to Home, The Salvation Army and the new Bella Vida senior center.

It was apparent that most of the folks in attendance were opposed to the proposed project. There were a few of us who support the plan. When asked who was in favor of the project, several of us did raise our hands. I opted to stand up. I failed to voice my support as I was concerned about my safety. I have never been in a room with so many angry, disgruntled, unhappy folks who opted to attack an innocent individual.

A little bit of kindness goes a long way. Mr. Kim is an example of this kindness and generosity. I applaud his efforts. And so it is.

Mary R. Martin, Canyon Country