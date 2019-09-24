Three tie for medalist at girls golf league meet No. 4; West Ranch now first in league standings

Three golfers tied for medalist in the fourth Foothill League girls golf meet of the season at Hansen Dam on Tuesday.

Valencia’s Ashley Song, West Ranch’s Brielle Sorenson and Hart’s Emma Allen each carded a 3-over 39 on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve always just been really close in scores, so I really just felt that I just didn’t know I would ever get first place,” Sorenson said, “but it was really nice because all these girls are doing better and we’re always just close together.”

It was Song’s third individual win of the season after taking medalist in the second and third league meets.

West Ranch also won as a team with a total score of 210. Behind the Wildcats were Valencia at 219, then Hart at 221. Saugus finished fourth with 243 and Golden Valley (243) and Canyon (314) rounded out the scores.

With today’s win, the Wildcats move into first place in the Foothill League team standings. With a total score of 637. Valencia is next at 640 and Hart is third at 675.

“It was really nice because everyone was doing really good today,” Sorenson said of the team win. “We were all really happy and we’re hoping to be in the lead by the time all of our league meets are done with the way we are playing.”

Sorenson, a freshman, was able to birdie the seventh hole after her first shot landed right near the hole.

Her driver wasn’t working for her early in the meet, but she was able to quickly recover.

“I was able to get it back and have good shots and my putting was really good today, so it saved me a couple of strokes and overall think it was a really good day,” Sorenson said.

Foothill League meet No. 5 will be at The Oaks Club at Valencia with a start time of noon.

Sorenson is hoping to carry over some of this week’s momentum into the final few meets of the season.

“I’m just hoping I can be the same as I am doing this week,” she said. “I’ve been doing pretty good overall, I just want to stay consistent with every part of my game.”