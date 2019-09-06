West Ranch football defeats Antelope Valley for first time in program history

Bryanna Winner

For the Signal

West Ranch football defeated Antelope Valley 42-22 at Antelope Valley. This win marks the first time that the Wildcats have defeated the Antelopes in program history.

“[Antelope Valley] came down my very first year four seasons ago and they beat us on our home field,” said head coach Chris Varner. “I told the kids before that the last time West Ranch came out here, the year before I got here, they beat us by a lot of points, so let’s rewrite history tonight.”

The Wildcats’ second drive of the game resulted in a 35-yard touchdown with a reception by senior wide receiver Brandon Wyre, resulting in a 7-0 lead by the end of the quarter.

A little over a minute into the second quarter, senior running back Reiger Burgin completed a 30-yard run to the end zone to put the Wildcats up 14-0.

Senior running back Jackson Reyes returned a kick 65 yards for a touchdown to put the Wildcats up 21-6 with 5:50 left.

Senior tight end Zach Van Bennekum scored on a 60-yard catch to put the Wildcats up 28-6 with 1:50 left in the first half.

“Our passing game worked,” said Varner. “I thought the defense they had were pretty good athletes. “We were able to hold them initially but their offense caught on fire. We had a little bit of a letdown in the third quarter but we rebounded nicely.”

The Antelopes started off the second half with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion to put the score at 28-14, but the Wildcats answered back with an interception by senior defensive back Thierry Sirias.

Sophomore wide receiver Jake Priske then had a 25-yard completion to put the Wildcats up 35-14. Both teams were able to put up one more touchdown each before time expired.

Before their next game, the Wildcats will be working on cleaning up their mistakes.

The 3-0 Wildcats will play the 0-3 Royal High School Highlanders on Sept. 13 at Valencia High School.