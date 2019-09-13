West Ranch football looking to extend preleague winning streak against Royal

West Ranch has the chance to add on to its undefeated preleague streak tonight as the Wildcats play Royal of Simi Valley.

The Highlanders are searching for their first win of the season, losing to Ventura, Camarillo and Rio Mesa, which Golden Valley plays tonight. However, the Cats aren’t taking their opponent lightly.

“We’re just trying to have positive plays every single play, don’t do any stupid things, just help our team no matter what,” said quarterback Walker Eget. “Do something for the team, play for your family, do everything that you can just to help us win.”

Eget will lead an offense that is capable both on the ground and through the air. The junior has thrown 51-for-70 for 896 yards and 12 touchdowns this season.

Brandon Wyre and Zach Van Bennekum are two senior receivers who are experienced leaders who can make plays. Wyre is second in the team with 199 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions and Van Bennekum is third with 168 yards and three touchdowns.

“(Van Bennekum) and Brandon Wyre are the two most underrated players I’ve ever met,” Eget said. “They just go out and play the best they can and it results in positive yards every single time.”

Jackson Reyes has been relatively quiet on offense this year but is making a big impact on defense. He has a total of nine tackles and two interceptions that combined for a total of 30 yards.

“He’s been doing a great job,” said linebacker Bryce Buchanan. “He’s doing a really good job learning how to play corner this year.”

West Ranch hosts Royal at Valencia High School tonight at 7 p.m.