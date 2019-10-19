C. Norman Allen | Democrats and Phony Excuses for Impeachment

The way the Democratic Party keeps coming up with excuses and reasons to try to impeach President Trump, you would think they were getting paid by the number of charges they can make up!

This latest excuse for impeachment is based on a routine phone call made to the newly elected Ukrainian president this past July by President Trump to congratulate him on his agenda for “no corruption” in government; something that the Ukraine has been guilty of for many years and with many prior administrations over there.

However, when President Trump inquired about a past situation that involved former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings, which appeared shady at best, the whole Democrat Impeachment Machine went into full motion to claim that President Trump was asking for a favor from a foreign country to investigate a political rival. This, in return for the Ukraine receiving military and financial aid, which Democrats allege was intentionally being held back until a promise was made to carry out the plan. The Democrats went full-fury to incite negatives that this phone call’s content was an impeachable offense.

They wrongly inflated a story that Trump was asking help from a foreign nation to interfere in our upcoming 2020 presidential election.

The problem is that allegation doesn’t hold water. President Trump, with Ukraine’s permission, released the transcript of the call verbatim showing the discussion did not have the dirt in it that the Democrats claim. This is so much so that Adam “Shifty” Schiff, House Intelligence Committee chairman, had to make up a fake story to support his side and then referred to the conversation as the demands of a mafia boss.

The 1999 treaty with the Ukraine, signed by then-President Bill Clinton on the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, allows the president to ask about matters concerning corruption or other criminal activity going on in the Ukraine. This was a perfectly legal call by President Trump. In further support of President Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was no pressure or withholding of aid to do this “favor.”

The “whistleblower” that brought this all to light has holes in his story as well. Evidence points to the fact that he not only got the information secondhand but is also a CIA operative planted in the White House for “observation” of the president’s actions.

He is also a registered Democrat with political bias toward the president and has ties to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.The whistleblower story is so weak that just this week Schiff said the man now will not testify before Congress.

This whole thing is another big lie the Democrats are using to distract American voters from the fact that there were shady dealings going on with Biden as Obama’s vice president and point man to the relationships between America and the Ukraine, and America and China.

This, despite Biden’s lies and actual admission on video tape of withholding aid to the Ukraine unless they fire a certain prosecutor who was looking into his son’s dealings with a Ukrainian energy company — for which he had no experience or knowledge and was getting paid huge sums to be on the board.

These lies, like the one Sen. Elizabeth Warren is telling about her “firing” for being pregnant while being a teacher, are being refuted with actual evidence every day and the American voter is not being fooled. The Democrats know they don’t have a good candidate to beat Trump in the 2020 election and have to hope they can cause a huge distraction to confuse the public into not wanting Donald Trump again as president.

The American voting public is not as stupid as the Democratic Party would like to think. They are seeing through these smoke-and-mirror tactics that will ultimately result in a convincing victory at the polls in 2020 for not only President Trump but also against many of the Democrats up for re-election.

Many are aware of the chances of being ousted as a result of their party’s ineffectual legislation practices of not working for the American public. Instead, they choose to go down a black hole of lies and innuendos that can’t and won’t be proven, in their attempts to regain political power.

C. Norman Allen is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among several local Republicans.