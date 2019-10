This is in response to Nancy Oliver’s letter to the editor on Sept. 24:

Robberies are going on all over. We have garages filled with everything but their cars. People, rather than get rid of items they’re not using, store them in the garage. Result: cars on driveways, streets, etc.

Wake up, people. We are living in a world that has changed drastically. Use your garage for what it is meant for — to put the cars in it!

Eileen Kircher

Canyon Country