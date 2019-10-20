Five signs you need to hire a landscape professional

In this age of DIY, many outdoor home projects look doable. The truth is, plenty of outdoor projects tackled by homeowners to save money are better left to landscape professionals. When attempting these projects on their own, homeowners soon realize that some jobs require more knowledge and expertise than an online search engine can provide, and the project may end up costing more if doing it themselves.

Fortunately, trained, experienced and certified experts are available to help turn your vision into an enjoyable reality and bring years of knowledge and value to your outdoor project. Experts found through the National Association of Landscape Professionals, which represents an industry of nearly one million landscape, lawn care, irrigation and tree care professionals, have the expertise to create and maintain healthy green spaces that benefit our communities and environment.

How do you know if you need a professional? Here are five signs.

Your lawn looks unhealthy

You see brown grass, patchy growth and weeds. You’ve tried everything from various lawn products to altered watering techniques, but nothing works.

Lawn care professionals have the expertise and education to get to the root of your yard problems. A trained lawn-care professional can evaluate factors including the pH balance of your soil, the presence of non-native grasses or problems created by over- or under-fertilizing your lawn.

You want a patio

You’ve dreamed of entertaining outdoors, viewing online pictures of patios, and think, “How hard can that be?”

A landscape professional will know what materials work best for your region and landscape design, and can assess your yard to consider issues that could impact your new feature. With a complex project, a landscape architect or designer can further assist you on planning and implementing your vision.

Your tree looks sick

If a tree in your yard has dead branches, bark splitting, fungus, defoliation or has had improper pruning, it’s time to call an arborist.

You want a new landscape

You love seeing colorful flowers and lush greenery at the local garden store, but don’t know where to start. What will work best with your existing trees and plants? Where should you plant? What will grow best with your climate and soil type? You may be tempted to choose shrubs based only on their appearance, but improper choices could greatly impact your landscape design. A landscape professional is trained in proper plant selection and understands what flowers and greenery grow best in specific soil conditions, plus how to achieve a balance of colors and variety.

You have big plans

You’ve invested time and energy into your yard, and you want to protect that investment. Perhaps you want an irrigation system or landscape lighting, water feature or another upgrade. A landscape professional can help bring your vision to life. They can assess the cost, timing and aesthetic considerations, and how it will impact your existing design.

Within the lawn and landscape industry, there are experts for any size project and need.