Gil Mertz | Ukraine-Gate: Russian Hoax 2.0

As the legendary Yogi Berra once said, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” Despite the undisputed evidence that the Democratic National Committee and Clinton campaign paid millions of dollars for a Russian dossier to hurt Trump, it was Trump that the media went after despite ZERO evidence of Russian collusion, which even Robert Mueller was forced to concede.

And now, the exact same thing is happening with Ukraine-gate. The only evidence of bribing a foreign country is Joe Biden. We have VIDEO of him boasting about withholding a billion dollars to Ukraine if the state prosecutor investigating the company where his son worked was not fired.

And yet, with ZERO evidence, the media is going after Trump and not Biden. Russian Hoax 2.0.

Despite the transcript of the call showing no such quid pro quo from Trump and the testimony of the Ukrainian president, Democrats and their allies in the media are grasping at a leak to the Washington Post about secondhand gossip from someone who was not on the call. But just like the Russian hoax, Democrats and the media ignore the undisputed evidence of Biden and are only going after Trump.

If Pelosi was honestly concerned about “democracy,” she would have allowed a full House vote on impeachment investigations. And while she defends illegal immigrants, she has the nerve to say, “No one is above the law!” (Unless your name is Biden).

And just like the Russian lies, the media is falling into line with the DNC to impeach Trump, just 13 months before a national election. It shows how little confidence they have in their candidates to win.

Democrats are so blinded by their psychotic hatred, they cannot see how the American people are beyond disgusted by their political stunts, and it will backfire.

Gil Mertz

Thousand Oaks