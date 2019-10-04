Hilmar Rosenast | City Missed a Wage Opportunity

The Santa Clarita City council votes themselves a compensation increase of 10%. Fine, politicians take care of themselves all the time. However, I wonder whether they didn’t feel embarrassed or even ashamed to do so considering that the city minimum wage per hour is $2.25 below the county minimum wage. They had the opportunity to keep pace with the county in 2016 and failed bitterly. Work west of Interstate 5 and get $14.25, or work within city limits and earn $12 if there are more than 25 employees. It is even less if there are fewer than 25 employees. Try to pay the rent on a city minimum-wage income!

Hilmar Rosenast

Valencia