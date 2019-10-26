Jim de Bree | An Editorial Goof

The Signal editorial board made at least one mistake in its Oct. 20 editorial, “The Democrats and Their Fake Impeachment Query” by incorrectly stating that an impeachment inquiry was undertaken for Andrew Jackson. Andrew Jackson was never impeached. Twenty-three years after Andrew Jackson passed away, fellow Tennessean Andrew Johnson was the president who was impeached.

Jim de Bree

Valencia

Editor’s note: You’re right, we goofed! It was a slip of the keyboard and has been corrected online.