Jonathan Kraut | Either Way it Goes, Impeachment Will Leave a Mark on Us

I am deeply saddened by the likelihood that the conduct of our current commander in chief has got himself into some serious hot water yet again.

Although I am already exhausted by the constant distractions President Trump creates and feel that the nation’s business is on hold yet again, this time there is more at stake.

It is not that Trump is a great guy who gets into trouble for simply trying hard to do the right thing. But despite Trump’s bullying, lies, manipulation, salacious past, belittlement of public servants, braggadocio, wild slander of his opponents, selfish views of the world, narcissism, and incompetence, the impeachment process means great suffering for anyone who loves this country.

My big concern is that opening impeachment inquiries and investigations, even if warranted and necessary, are nevertheless going to hurt us all.

As typical, Trump’s conduct and attempts to conceal the truth from oversight has created controversy and ire. But this time Trump’s immaturity has put himself on the path toward impeachment in earnest and it is apparent there is no turning back from a full-blown examination of witnesses and documents and a series of hearings.

The inquiry by Congress now underway will cause new uncertainties about America’s future, a broadening of our political divide, and by many a continued loss of trust in government.

While I am sure details of Trump’s behind-the-scenes misconduct and mafia mentality will be no surprise to most, the Grand Old Party does not deserve this inevitable ordeal.

Republicans are sure to experience an internal rift between two-thirds of the Republican Party and the one-third who are forever Trump backers. True conservatives, who were never happy with Trump’s spend-and-tariff practices, and the religious right, many of whom consider Trump’s conduct vile and irreverent, are certainly going to be at odds with Trump loyalists who have put Trump ahead of country.

Trump backers are going to discover that they fell in love with who Trump says he is instead of who he really is.

For Trump supporters it will be like someone in a relationship who wishes his or her partner would be the way they seemed when they first met. It will be hard for them to acknowledge that the good, capable and caring person first represented was just putting on an act to gain trust. It will be even harder for them to admit Trump’s true character is actually deficient and unworthy.

The Republican Party, who nominated men of integrity and competency for our highest office like Mitt Romney and John McCain, does not deserve a narcissist like Trump. The GOP will have to rebuild, especially if Trump will not resign even if Republicans turn against him when more egregious misconduct come to light.

Trump’s “us against them” narratives have been unproductive and corrupt the spirit of progress. I want any opposition party and my party to find ways to work together to get things done on our behalf instead of always blaming the “other side.” Assigned blame on others is typically out of self-interest and ignores our collective political future. Impeachment, however, will heighten blame and accusations and everything in government will be on hold as emotions run high.

The aftermath, regardless of the outcome of the impeachment process, will be painful as well. The Dems will not revel in a successful impeachment, even as the painful truth about our president’s conduct is exposed, as the accuser always receives a measure of blame. Republicans, should Trump be cleared of serious wrongdoing, will have to endure Trump’s endless tirades and inexhaustible need for revenge. Either way, this embarking on this constitutional process is going to be painful.

And either outcome, acquittal or conviction, will mean that all party heads will roll, forever having been associated with the impeachment process. The leaders of Russia, North Korea and Iran will be laughing as we tear ourselves apart. At least for a while, America’s leadership role in the world will be diminished and nothing worth getting done by Congress will come to pass for months.

Life after impeachment hopefully will turn out a bit more normal perhaps a few years down the road. Trump’s grip over good people will have faded. The GOP will clear out its Trump backers and install true conservatives once again. The Constitution, enduring yet another test, will have survived.

And Americans and our government can get back to making policies that create positive changes that are good for us all once again.

Jonathan Kraut directs a private investigations firm, is the CFO private security firm, is the COO of an Acting Conservatory, a published author, and Democratic Party activist. His column reflects his own views and not necessarily those of The Signal or of other organizations.