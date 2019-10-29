Judy Reinsma | Thanks for Taking High Road

Thank you for taking the high road regarding the personal life of Rep. Katie Hill.

I know there are plenty of people who think everything in a politician’s life, no matter how private and unrelated to their work, should be fodder for publication. I don’t.

By maintaining high standards for what you print, you remain, in my estimation, an honorable newspaper.

People who wish to wallow in dirt can buy a tabloid, or pick up one of the local free publications that relish that sort of trashy character assassination.

Judy Reinsma

Santa Clarita