No. 22: Roger Seaver

“One of the Santa Clarita Valley’s most trusted resources is its hospital, and the man charged with the task of keeping it running has managed to add programs, funding and facilities since taking leadership, making the hospital one of the best even better.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital CEO Roger Seaver has been the guiding force behind the growth of the Santa Clarita Valley’s largest health care provider since the year 2000. From then and until now, the hospital has been transformed, with a number of resources added, including a health center and a patient tower.

The latest addition of the patient tower, as incredible a resource it adds to this area — with private patient rooms, a new floor focused on the fight against cancer and dozens of new beds — also symbolizes the community’s dedication to its safety and health. In fact, about $1 million of the fundraising effort that helped support the multimillion-dollar facility was raised by hospital staff themselves. All of which points to the continued success of Seaver, a respected figure in the greater health care community, who’s also a member of the board of directors at California Healthcare Insurance Co. Inc., a risk-retention group.