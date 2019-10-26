No. 26: Jason Crawford

While the Santa Clarita Valley has a host of people and interests who are looking out for businesses, it’s the job of Jason Crawford, who does excellent work on behalf of the city, making sure it’s a place where people want to live and work.

Jason Crawford, economic development director for the city of Santa Clarita, may have taken a nontraditional path to the top of the SCV’s business community, starting with the degree at CalArts, but he’s there, nonetheless. Overseeing everything from the city’s Film Office, which brings in millions of dollars in revenue each year, to the city’s efforts to attract more industry, Crawford has a myriad of responsibilities.

Crawford is an important part of the city’s effort to execute its Santa Clarita 2020 plan, which is bringing a number of state-of-the-art facilities to the city.

A member of the city’s staff since 2001, Crawford has grown into a number of roles. Crawford also now serves as chair of the California Association for Local Economic Development, ensuring Santa Clarita also keeps perspective and representation for regional and statewide issues.