No. 46: Cary Quashen

“With the nation in the throes of a heroin epidemic, in addition to all the other substance abuse issues every community in the country face, the Santa Clarita Valley is lucky to have Cary Quashen and Action on residents’ side in the battle against addiction.

In addition to being one of the SCV’s longtime leaders in the fight against addiction, Cary Quashen also plays a vital role in the SCV’s only community hospital. As leader of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital’s Behavioral Health Unit, Quashen daily faces some of the area’s most challenging and tragic situations in a never-ending battle.

Quashen’s numerous appearances in the media, in addition to taking part in an award-winning documentary about addiction, repeatedly show his dedication and support of the advocacy he undertakes to fight addiction. His work covers all ages and supports the SCV, and his work with the hospital and local schools also helps keep families together.

Quashen undertakes these efforts in addition to being a successful small-business owner in the Santa Clarita, with Action Family Counseling providing a number of services that address the problems families face.