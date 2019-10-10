Trinity Classical Academy football looks to rebound against Vasquez

The Trinity Classical Academy football team hasn’t played a game since Friday, Sept. 27 when it was handed its first loss of the season. The Knights finally return to action as they square off with Vasquez High later today.

The Knights (4-1 overall) come into the matchup averaging almost 41 points per game, thanks in large part to a prolific air raid attack headed up by quarterback Rick Roberts.

In the first five non-league contests, Roberts has thrown for 1,568 yards and 21 touchdowns and is averaging 313.6 yards passing per game, but in the past three games, he has thrown all six of his interceptions on the year.

Roberts threw a season-high three interceptions in the loss against St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, but looks to rebound against a Vasquez defense that is coming off a 38-0 home loss to Campbell Hall.

“It was a tough game last time, but we watched film and learned a lot from it,” Roberts said. “It was a good test for us to know where we need to improve and to really push us to the next level.

“Obviously, we all wish we could’ve played another game, but having an extra week to recover mentally and physically is very helpful.”

The Mustangs (2-4) defense is allowing 31.25 points in their four losses this season and Roberts will look to hook up with his two favorite receivers, senior Kyle Fields and sophomore AJ Horning. Horning has caught 32 passes for 607 yards and twelve touchdowns and Fields has 35 receptions for 601 yards and seven touchdowns.

Vasquez’s strength on offense is the running game. In the team’s two wins they successfully rushed the ball 32 times for 231 yards and one touchdown and 41 times for 289 yards and two touchdowns, respectively.

Senior running back Jake Obney leads the Mustangs rushing attack. He’s carried the ball 78 times for 537 yards and two scores in five games.

The Knights will look to rebound against the Mustangs at College of the Canyons tonight at 7 p.m.

“We have a ton of talent all over the field, from the O-line to the running back and obviously our receivers are incredible,” Roberts said. “We have a lot of different guys that can make a play for us. I’ll always be confident in my guys and our ability to put points on the board and we just can’t wait to get back out there.”