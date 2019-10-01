West Ranch girls tennis sweeps the board in victory over Hart

West Ranch continued its undefeated Foothill League campaign on Tuesday, defeating Hart 18-0 at West Ranch High School.

The Wildcats took control across the board, winning the majority of their sets by a large margin. The closest set of the day was between Allie Hinsley and Macy Muxlow against Hannah Heiber and Bella Cornejo, with the former winning 7-5.

West Ranch’s No. 1 singles player Jordyn McBride did not lose a game on the afternoon.

“Everyone was amazing, 18-0,” said West Ranch head coach Dina McBride. “Everyone played out of their minds, played so great. It was exactly what we wanted. We’re trying to gear up for CIF and play every point like we’re in this huge battle.”

The No. 1 doubles team of Shaira Busnawi and Angelina Ciuffo lost just one game in their three sets and freshman Annette Robertson, West Ranch’s No. 3 singles player, lost just two games in her three wins.

Chase Eisenberg won the two sets she played, 6-3 against Hart’s No. 1 Yosi Wondra and 6-2 against Hart’s No. 2 Cameron Schwartz. Nicole Augusta subbed in for Eisenberg in the last set and defeated Hart’s Carly Wilkinson 6-4.

Wondra, a transfer from Las Vegas, made her league debut on Tuesday for Hart.

According to The Tennis Recruiting Network, Wondra is a three-star recruit who was most recently ranked as the No. 9 junior in Nevada.

“Yosi from Hart is pretty good, she’s a good test,” McBride said of the Indians’ newest player.

After losing three consecutive league matches, Hart will look to get back to its winning ways on the road against Canyon on Thursday.

West Ranch will have a major test against Valencia on Thursday, the other undefeated team in the Foothill League. The Wildcats will be on the road for their first match against the Vikings.

“It’s the same no matter who we play. We have to play our game, one point at a time, work on the patterns and things we’re working on and see how we execute during play,” McBride said. “Our goal is to get better and try to peak around CIF season.”

Both matches will start at 3 p.m on Thursday.