A Flock of Seagulls to play Santa Clarita

Canyon Santa Clarita is once again over residents a taste of nostalgia with one of the biggest British stars of 80s new wave pop.

A Flock of Seagulls is flying into the Santa Clarita Valley on Dec. 7 for a perfect follow-up act to anyone planning to enjoy the Friday, Nov. 29 set by Naked Eyes.

In addition to their signature hairstyles, A Flock of Seagulls is remembered for hits like “I Ran (So Far Away),” “Space Age Love Song” and “Wishing (If I Had a Photograph of You),” and are currently promoting a record that has “all four original members; Mike Score, Ali Score, Paul Reynolds and Frank Maudsley, on record for the first time since 1984,” according to the band’s website.

After first bursting onto the scene thanks in large part to a heavy rotation on the MTV playlist (as well as on the radio) in the 1980s with the music video for “I Ran (So Far Away),” A Flock of Seagulls also earned critical acclaim and a Grammy for the instrumental “D.N.A.”

“The band has been recognized as a pioneering act truly capturing the spirit of their time,” according to the Canyon Santa Clarita website.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, by phone at (888) 645-5006

Master.com. For more info, visit Where

musicmeetstheSoul.com.

