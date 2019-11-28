Brandi Simmons | Thankful for School at Home

I’m thankful for many things during this season of giving, including the opportunities public school at home has given my family. For my son Cash, online learning at California Virtual Academies (CAVA) has made all the difference in the world.

He’s learned to work independently and with others. He’s accountable for his learning. And, he has the confidence to try new things without the weight of being afraid of what others might think of him.

I’m grateful for Cash’s teachers, especially Ms. Warnemuende, who recommended my son for the LEAP reading program. This has been instrumental in helping him learn to read. She always pushes Cash to try harder and believes in him every step of the way.

Last, but not least, I appreciate the social opportunities Cash has while attending school online. In kindergarten he attended CAVA’s in-person Community Day Program. He also participates in parkour and archery through the Junior Olympic Archery Development Program.

Any family looking for a learning environment that is different from a traditional school setting should have school options like online learning available to them. I’m grateful my family does.

Brandi Simmons

Temecula