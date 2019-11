Re: “Hill announces last day in Congress is Friday,” The Signal, Oct. 31.

It’s too bad Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, feels like a victim, causing her to quit her job representing us in Congress. She wants to fight the exploitation of her personal, questionable activities. Exploitation? Hmm, it appears to me she created her own problem because of her own transgressions. She needs to take ownership of all that before she can move forward.

James Crowley

Saugus