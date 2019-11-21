Local roundup: GV boys hoops wins, Cowboys slip at Heritage Christian Tourney

Golden Valley boys basketball defeated Buckley 59-53 to win third place in the Heritage Christian Tournament on Thursday.

Ayoub Payton and Benicio Preciado led the Grizzlies with 14 points each, Anthony Milligan and Mark Hamilton Jr. finished with 10 and seven points, respectively.

Luka Marich filled the stat sheet with seven points, 10 assists and six rebounds, while Mark Coleman was equally effective, finishing with six points and six assists.

With the win, the Grizzlies improve to 2-1 overall on the year.

Heritage Christian 101, Canyon 67

Miles Davis led the Cowboys in scoring with 22 points and had five rebounds and Matt Heyne has 11 points and six rebounds.

Anthony Gallo finished with eight points and Ethan Rodi had eight in the loss.

The Cowboys are runner-ups in the tournament and drop to 2-1 overall on the year.

Canyon plays California City at 7 p.m. at Canyon on Friday.