Local roundup: SCCS girls, Vikings boys hoops pick up wins

The Santa Clarita Christian School girls basketball team picked up a 54-42 win against Yeshiva University of Los Angeles (YULA) at Santa Clarita Christian School on Tuesday.

Cardinals sophomore Kelly Lotz finished with 38 points in the win.

SCCS improves to 5-1 on the season and is on a five-game winning streak after dropping the first game of the season.

Boys Basketball

Valencia 80, Oaks Christian 63 (Chaminade Tournament)

Jake Hlywiak sank seven 3’s to finish with 33 points.

Noah Veluzat nearly recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 11 assists and six rebounds and Kevin Konrad got a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Valencia improves to 2-0 on the season.