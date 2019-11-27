Lois Eisenberg | Impeachment: Right Matters

Watching the impeachment inquiry Nov. 19 on TV, I was never prouder of all the righteous career officials as witnesses in the impeachment inquiry.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was a witness in this impeachment inquiry, has been unduly attacked and demeaned by President Trump and his enabling puppets. As Vindman stated, “It is reprehensible and cowardly.”

These witnesses, all public servants and career officials, are putting their country first and risking their careers in testifying in this impeachment inquiry. They are defending the Constitution of the United States of America, and to this I say, “Amen!”

These noble people are serving the nation and have no political agenda. America’s national security has been impeded by Trump’s tactics with the phone call wanting Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky to investigate Trump’s political opponent.

To all the righteous witnesses in this inquiry I have to say how proud I’m of you all for their courage to testify, as well as all Americans should.

In closing I will quote Vindman: “Here right matters,” and after this statement Vindman was applauded by the gallery, just as former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was applauded on her departure.

To reiterate: “Right matters.”

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia