The death of the Isis leader doesn’t mean that Isis is defeated or destroyed.

The removal of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the Isis leader will only provoke his followers to seek another leader to take his place with a more aggressive agenda to avenge the death of al-Baghdadi.

To appease the loss of their leader, the next leader will have the same views, only stronger, and will come up with new ways to carry out their horrific attacks of terrorism.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia