Paula Hoffman | Appreciation for Country Club

It is only appropriate to thank and recognize Steve Kim, the owner of Sand Canyon Country Club. His investment in the restoration of the golf course served all Sand Canyon and Canyon Country residents well.

During the recent fires, the Fire Department helicopters were scooping water from his ponds from Thursday afternoon until Friday afternoon.

Additionally, the following Wednesday helicopters were again utilizing the ponds to extinguish the fire along Soledad Canyon Road and Highway 14.

I shudder to think of the extensive damage that would have occurred if there was no water available in the ponds. Thank you, Steve.

Paula Hoffman

Canyon Country