Tom Emerson | Living with Hatred?

Re: Lois Eisenberg’s letters to the editor.

After reading your letters to The Signal, I have come to the following conclusion: I don’t know how you can live with so much hate for the president and Republicans.

No matter how much good he has done, it doesn’t seem to have much effect on you. A perfect example is your comment on the death of the ISIS leader. Such negativity is what is wrong with this country today.

You must be exhausted from so much hate. You might consider the good for a change.

Tom Emerson

Valencia