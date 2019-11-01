Trinity beats Fairmont Prep for Academy League title

The Trinity Classical Academy football team overcame two deficits against Fairmont Prep to win 28-22 in the final game of the regular season at Fairmont Prep to claim the Academy League title on Thursday.

Fairmont Prep took an early lead after running back Jason Terry got loose for a 32-yard run in the first quarter and after the two-point conversion held an 8-0 advantage.

The Knights (8-1 overall, 3-0 Academy League) tied the game with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Rick Roberts to AJ Horning. Lucas Mendoza punched in the two-point conversion to tie the game at 8-8 halfway through the second quarter.

The Huskies took the advantage with a 44-yard run and a successful two-point conversion with under a minute left in the half and held 16-8 advantage at halftime.

Trinity running back Kyle Fields (21) in the Knights 28-22 victory over Fairmont Prep. Photo courtesy Wally Caddow

Keying in on the Huskies’ running game, the Knights defense held strong, keeping the hosts from the endzone for the entirety of the third quarter.

“We knew it was going to be our pass against their run,” said Trinity head coach Les Robinson. “Once we controlled their run, our offense started picking up speed. We got the ball to AJ.”

Roberts and Horning connected once again for their second of three touchdown receptions in the game with 9:27 left in the fourth to tie it at 16-16.

A little over four minutes later, Horning struck again for his third receiving touchdown of the night and after the failed two-point conversion, the Knights held their first lead of the game 22-16.

Horning finished the game with eight receptions for 129 yards and three touchdowns.

With 4:51 left in the game, the Huskies (6-4, 2-1) scored and tied the game at 22-22 after their first failed two-point conversion of the game.

Kyle Fields showcased his multi-dimensional abilities in the fourth quarter playing some running back and diversified their offensive attack as Field rushed for 49 yards on just eight carries.

Then, with under two minutes left in the contest, Fields made his biggest impact of the game with a go-ahead touchdown reception to give the Knights the lead at 28-22 but failed to convert the two-point conversion.

An interception by Jack Spector with 30 seconds left in the game sealed the game and the Knights’ first Academy League title in program history.

“Aidan Duhm tipped the ball and Jack was at the right place, at the right time and caught the ball,” Robinson said. “He is quite a savvy freshman, he doesn’t weigh much, but he will hit anybody.”

Roberts finished the game with 348 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 28-of-42 pass attempts. He now has 38 passing touchdowns on the season.

Fields had 11 receptions for 117 yards and one receiving touchdown and Lucas Mendoza had five catches for 73 yards.

With the win, the Knights are guaranteed a CIF-Southern Section Division 14 playoff game and will find out who they face this weekend.

“As I reflect back on the program, this is the 10th year of the program, when I came they had four years before me, they spent four years in 8-man football, so in 10 years we have been to the state playoffs four times. That’s remarkable,” Robinson said.