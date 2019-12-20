Bob Comer | Right Bus, Wrong President Under It

I think Ms. Lois Eisenberg is confused (letters, Dec. 18). President Obama was guilty of abuse of power with his issuance of many dangerous executive orders. Not President Trump.

And, his predecessor is the one who jeopardized national security with his huge donation to the Iranian regime. What, if anything, was the U.S. to get in return?

As to President Trump’s foreign policies, we should be relieved to see our allies paying more of their fair share of their defense budget! It’s not this president that is throwing the U.S. under the bus.

Bob Comer

Valencia