Locals review the latest Disney+ debuts

It’s been a couple of weeks since the launch of Disney+, Disney’s much-anticipated streaming service.

Not only has the vault of Disney’s beloved classics been cracked open for all to enjoy, which includes classic Disney movies and shows like “Lizzie McGuire” and “Boy Meets World,” but a number of new shows, shorts and films have also debuted on the platform.

We talked to a few Santa Clarita Valley families to get their takes on some of the new and original programming, as well as classic remakes, from the makers of Mickey Mouse.

“The Mandalorian”

Set in the Star Wars universe, another warrior emerges after the fall of the Empire, but before the creation of the First Order.

This live-action follows the warrior who now wears bounty hunter Boba Fett’s armor, featuring a “baby Yoda,” which many claim is the best part of the show, including Newhall resident Quinten Samuels.

“Baby Yoda is perfection,” Samuels said, adding that he was hooked on the show since his first glimpse of the character. “I was on the fence before I saw him, but now I’m just so excited to see what role he plays.”

Though Yoda died at the end of “Return of the Jedi,” which is set five years before this new series, the new baby appears to not only be from the same species, but also just as important as his counterpart.

Courtesy of Disney+

“The Imagineering Story“

For those who have ever wondered about the story behind “The Happiest Place on Earth,” as well as Disney’s 11 other parks around the world, this is the definitive documentary series for you.

This series chronicles the more than 60 years of Walt Disney’s “imagineers,” who are responsible for bringing Disney’s ideas to life, with a look behind the scenes at how they built each of the parks and some of the most iconic rides.

“I’ve been watching ‘Imagineering’ each week on the night that it drops with my sons,” Valencia resident Wendy Pizzel said. “They’re 14 and 7 now, so there’s not too many shows we can watch together these days and all enjoy, but this is definitely one of them. We all look forward to watching it together each week.”

“Lady and the Tramp”

To add to Disney’s recent trend of re-releasing classics with a live-action twist, this retelling of the timeless 1955 animated classic brings adventure to a pampered pup who encounters a lovable stray.

The cute pups in this remake are real-life dogs that have been featured on Disney’s social media in anticipation of the film’s release.

“I loved the dogs and the gorgeous scenery, but I think it reminded me a lot of the ‘Lion King’ remake, which just felt a little less magical than the originals,” Pizzel said. “It was still adorable though and certainly worth a watch.”

Courtesy of Disney+

“Encore“

Hosted by Kristen Bell, the voice of Anna from “Frozen,” this series reunites the cast of “High School Musical,” asking them to perform it again years later under the direction of Broadway directors, choreographers and voice coaches.

“This one brought me back to my high school theater days,” said Emily Williams, a Saugus mother of two. “I can’t even imagine what it would be like to have to perform on stage again.”

Williams’ daughters have both followed in their mother’s footsteps, taking singing and acting classes since they were young.

“I’ve learned a lot more from them over the years, so if I did have to do it, I’d be more prepared,” she said, chuckling.

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum“

This series features Jeff Goldblum, known for his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in “Jurassic Park,” taking an in-depth look at everyday objects.

Each episode features something familiar and widely appreciated, such as ice cream or sneakers, delving into the history and science behind them.

“I loved the ice cream episode,” 9-year-old Nathan Samuels said, adding that his dad took he and his siblings out for ice cream after watching.

“Forky Asks A Question”

The craft project created from trash and newly introduced character in “Toy Story 4,” Forky, has important questions about how the world works through a series of 10 shorts.

“He doesn’t know much because he’s just a fork, so he has a lot of questions,” Nathan added.

“It’s life’s most important questions answered by a fork,” Nathan’s dad, Quinten Samuels, added, laughing. “Honestly it’s actually been pretty interesting. I’ve actually learned a couple of new things.”