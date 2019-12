Today it will be 78 years since Pearl Harbor was attacked — a most horrific day for the United States and all her allies.

When going over my calendar for the month of December, I noticed on that designated day of Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, there was no announcement of Pearl Harbor Day.

Looking at my past calendars from years gone by there has always been a reminder for Pearl Harbor Day.

This day of infamy should never be ignored — “lest we forget.”

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia