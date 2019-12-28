What’s new in California in 2020

In 2020 California celebrates its 170th birthday with a plethora of new attractions sure to entice locals and visitors alike to celebrate the Golden State.

Avengers Campus

Disney California Adventure Park

1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim

The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park will include the first Disney ride-through attraction to feature Spider-Man. This new adventure will allow guests to ride the Web-Slinger vehicle and sling webs just like Spider-Man, as they help Spider-Man collect Spider-Bots that have run amok across the campus.

Throughout the campus, guests will find themselves face-to-face with legendary Super Heroes, in heroic encounters with Ant-Man and The Wasp, Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Thor and Iron Man.

Additionally, guests will get caught up in the middle of incredible action around the Avengers Headquarters, as Super Heroes such as Black Widow and Black Panther battle intruders and save the day.

Set to debut Feb. 28, 2020, at Disneyland Park in California, the new “Magic Happens” parade will come to life with an energetic musical score and a new song co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall. (Disney)

Magic Happens Parade

Disneyland Park

1313 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim

The new “Magic Happens” parade will debut Feb. 28 and travel down Main Street, U.S.A. with multiple floats including one inspired by the blockbuster film, “Frozen 2” and a “Moana” sequence that includes Moana on her voyager canoe and legendary demigod, Maui, on his own magical island.

The parade features an energetic musical score and a new song, co-composed by singer-songwriter Todrick Hall. The new daytime parade will also feature stunning floats, beautiful costumes and floats celebrating “Coco,” “Sleeping Beauty” and more, all led by Mickey Mouse and his pals.

Universal Studios Hollywood David Sprague/Universal Studios Hollywood

Secret Life of Pets Ride

Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City

Adoption day is the ultimate rite of passage for every animal seeking a home, inspiring Universal Studio Hollywood’s newest ride, “The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash!” based on Illumination’s 2016 global blockbuster and 2019 sequel. In the fully immersive experience, guests assume the roles of stray puppies as they join a familiar cast of leading characters from the film on the ultimate quest of finding forever homes.

The Lego Movie World

Legoland California Resort

1 Legoland Drive, Carlsbad

Families can step into their favorite moments of “The Lego Movie” in Spring 2020, when Legoland California Resort opens a new land inspired by the film. The centerpiece will be Masters of Flight, a full-dome-screen simulated ride on Emmet’s triple-decker flying couch through Middle Zealand, Cloud Cuckoo Land, Pirates Cove and Outer Space.

The flying theater attraction whisks guests away on a suspended ride with a full-dome virtual screen, giving the sensational feeling of flying. Along the way, riders will see some familiar faces along with some new ones like Sweet Mayhem, a star character from “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.” In addition to the new ride, The Lego Movie World fully immerses guests and places them onto the streets of Bricksburg.

Emperor Dive Coaster

SeaWorld San Diego

500 Sea World Drive, San Diego

The new “Emperor” dive coaster is scheduled to open in summer 2020. The new roller coaster will be the tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in California, as well as the only floorless dive coaster the state. Soaring more than 60 mph as riders dangle and drop more than 150 feet (143 feet facedown) before plunging 90 degrees into exhilarating loops, a tribute to the Emperor penguins’ journey from chilly, frosted cliffs to their deep dive into the depths of the ocean.

Humboldt Redwoods State Park in Weott, California, September 29, 2017.

Redwood Canopy Walk

Sequoia Park Zoo

3414 “W” St., Eureka

Sequoia Park Zoo in Eureka is the only zoo in the world located in the midst of a redwood forest. It is scheduled to open the only redwood canopy walk in North America in summer 2020. The expansion will offer visitors a chance to walk high above the ground in the midst of the redwoods and experience an educational eco-adventure that illuminates the life cycle and bio-importance of California’s iconic, magnificent and ancient trees. The walk will feature several suspension bridges that create a one-way loop over the ravines in Sequoia Park with five viewing and interpretive platforms that range from 50-100 feet high in the trees.

SoFi Stadium, currently under construction, will be the new hope of the L.A. Rams and L.A. Chargers in the fall of 2020. PHOTO BY MICHELE E. BUTTELMAN

SoFi Stadium

1000 S Prairie Ave, Inglewood

The L.A. Rams will get a new home for the 2020/2021 NFL season when SoFi Stadium opens in Los Angeles. The stadium is also the future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and will host the 2022 Super Bowl, College National Football Championship Game in 2023 and be the site of the 2028 opening and closing ceremonies for the Olympics.

