Annabelle Baltierra | Memories of Caravalho

When I got word of George Caravalho’s passing, many good memories came to mind of the man I had the privilege of knowing and working with. I would have loved to attend his funeral, but distance and other commitments kept me from being able to honor him at his service like he deserved. So what would be the next best option? Writing a letter of thanks and gratitude.

George was a gentle, guiding force. I admired his strength, passion and creativity. He taught me to take risks, expand my horizons, work outside of my comfort zone. As result, I worked outside of my comfy knowledge zone of HR and worked with Parks and Recreation, Street Maintenance, the Clean Water Act Commission and other departments on special projects. I thank him for the opportunity of learning from those experiences, as it helped me become well-rounded and enjoy a successful career in HR and teaching. I will always remember his smile and the twinkle in his eye when he was happy. He believed in staff development and I was grateful to participate in leadership training.

It helped shape who I am today. I joined the city of Santa Clarita as an employee in the city’s early formation. Working together with a small group of individuals to carry out George’s vision was amazing. I grew up personally and professionally during my years with the city. I had the time of my life. I will always hold George near and dear in my heart for all he gave me. Thank you George. God bless and keep you.

Annabelle Baltierra, North Hills