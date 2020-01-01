Former Valencia football player Mykael Wright plays in Rose Bowl

Former Valencia football two-way player Mykael Wright had the opportunity to play on one of the biggest stages in college football with the Oregon Ducks as they defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 28-27 in the Rose Bowl Game Wednesday afternoon in Pasadena.

Wright had the privilege of stepping on the field for one of the most historic and coveted football games in the history of the sport as a true freshman. He saw the field as a cornerback but made his biggest impact on the kick return team. He returned one kick for 32 yards.

He had a strong freshman year with the Ducks as a return specialist. He returned two kicks for touchdowns including a 98-yard return in the Civil War against the Oregon State Beavers in Eugene and a 100-yard return against the USC Trojans in Los Angeles.

The former Viking also got a chance to develop his defensive skills, totaling 21 tackles (15 solo, 2 for a loss) and one interception. He had career-high performances in Tucson against the Arizona Wildcats and against the Ducks’ in-state rival, Oregon State, tallying 5 tackles (4 solo) in both games.

Wright has three years of eligibility left in the NCAA.

