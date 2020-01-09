Local roundup: Trinity girls hoops stays perfect in Heritage League

By Signal Staff

The Trinity Classical Academy girls basketball team remained perfect in Heritage League play after a 54-46 road win over Faith Baptist on Thursday.

The Knights (8-8 overall, 5-0 Heritage League) were led by Lily Caddow in scoring with 33 points and had eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

Katie Brown chipped in with nine points, 12 rebounds and two blocks and Trinity Towns finished with six points, three steals and six rebounds.

The Knights sit in first place in Heritage League and play Desert Christian at The Master’s University at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

