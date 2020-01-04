New year, new adventures at the city public library

By Mayor Cameron Smyth

After an exciting holiday season filled with festive activities and the annual Family Literacy Festival, the Santa Clarita Public Library is ready to keep the fun rolling into the New Year!

Start 2020 off with an adventure by choosing from thousands of books our libraries have available or discover your new favorite hobby with one of the many activities the Santa Clarita Public Library hosts. Our library staff works hard to make sure there is something for everyone to enjoy!

Do you know each of our three library branches in Canyon Country, Old Town Newhall and Valencia have engaging classes and programs including crafting sessions, Homework Help and even a new Cookbook Club?

The Cookbook Club is set to have its third meeting this Monday, Jan. 6. Participants in the club checkout a cookbook from their local library branch, choose a recipe following that month’s theme and bring their dish to enjoy potluck-style.

The club meets on the first Monday of each month at the Valencia Library. Sounds like an informative and delicious experience!

If you’re looking to brush up on your digital skills, the Santa Clarita Public Library is ready to help.

This month, the Old Town Newhall Library will offer an Intermediate Microsoft Office series, where you will refine and develop your Microsoft Office skills. The series will take place once a week for three weeks, on Jan. 11, 18 and 25.

Maybe you received a new digital device over the holidays and are still trying to figure out how to use it?

The Valencia Library hosts bi-weekly Digital Drop-In sessions where you can receive one-on-one help navigating your digital devices. Visit Santa ClaritaLibrary.com for details.

The start of a new year also means it’s Oscar season, and our libraries are getting ready to see who will take home the coveted golden statues! Leading up to the awards show on Feb. 9, you can participate in different Oscar-themed events.

Some of the events include the Afternoon at the Movies: Countdown to the Oscars event on Jan. 17, where you can watch nominated films, and the “I Can …Oscars!” event on Jan. 28, where special needs adults and their coaches or caregivers will have fun creating their own Hollywood stars like the ones on the Walk of Fame!

Then on Feb. 9, the red carpet will roll out for a viewing party of the Oscars at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall. The Santa Clarita Public Library will host this special evening where attendees can dress up, enjoy snacks and watch a live-streaming of the show.

To view event times, locations and more, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.

The Santa Clarita Public Library offers exciting and engaging community services, programs and events for all ages. Make it a new year’s resolution to get involved and utilize everything the Santa Clarita Public Library has to offer! Head to SantaClaritaLibrary.com for more information about library programming and services.

Mayor Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

santa-clarita.com. The views expressed in her column are those of the city and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.

