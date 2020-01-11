War makes another appearance in Santa Clarita

In what’s becoming a winter season tradition, the time-honored legends of American music, War, returns to the Santa Clarita Valley later this month.

While pigeonholing them in a genre might be difficult, it’s easy to enjoy the timeless classics they’ve brought us, including hits like “Spill the Wine,” “The World is a Ghetto,” “Lowrider” and “The Cisco Kid.”

After Burdon split in 1970, War went solo and achieved massive success over the next decade-plus with albums like “All Day Music,” “The World is a Ghetto,” “Deliver the Word” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” the aforementioned hit singles and more.

Today, a half-century later, the War catalog now includes 18 studio albums — 2014’s “Evolutionary” — plus three live albums, seven compilation albums and 60 singles. Nine albums are RIAA-certified gold and two are platinum million-plus sellers.

The group still plays about 150 tour dates a year, according to its website, with a lineup that stays true to the band’s original sound. Celebrating more than a half-century of hits that are still enjoyed on the radio today, a great selection from their catalogue can be enjoyed live when the band comes to town on Jan. 24.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, by phone at (888) 645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.

