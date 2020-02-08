2020 means progress for major projects in the City

By City Manager Ken Striplin

Santa Clarita is known throughout California for being a City that offers its residents an exceptional quality of life. Since incorporation of the areas of Canyon Country, Newhall, Saugus and Valencia, which formed the City of Santa Clarita in 1987, our City Council has laid the groundwork for the safe, vibrant and fiscally sound City we live in today.

As the City begins the process of creating its next five-year strategic plan, I want to provide you with updates on major projects currently under construction that are part of the City’s current Santa Clarita 2020 plan.

The much-anticipated new Canyon Country Community Center, located at the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, will begin to take shape in the next few months. The site is currently prepped for the construction of the Community Center building, which is part of the second phase of work.

Phase I, which included significant improvements to the Mint Canyon Channel, the installation of storm drains and a water infiltration system, has been completed and Phase II work will begin in February.

Phase II will focus on the actual Community Center building, parking lots, a play area, basketball court, landscaping, a Gateway Plaza and more.

If you’ve driven on Golden Valley Road lately, you’ve already seen the progress being made on the new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Crews continue their work on completing the perimeter walls, as well as the walls of the station itself and the maintenance building.

They are also completing the north driveway into the station and the underground utilities at the site. When complete, the Sheriff’s Station will be more than 44,000 square feet with a transmission tower, helipad and vehicle maintenance facility.

Those living in Canyon Country or who commute using the 14 Freeway, can see that multiple projects are moving along in the Vista Canyon development. The water factory is complete and will support the sustainability of the community as it is built out.

Housing options and commercial buildings are under construction and in late January, the City held a groundbreaking event for the Vista Canyon Bus Transfer Station, which will make it even easier for residents to get where they need to go throughout the region.

Finally, I want to give you an update on the Newhall Crossings and Laemmle Theatres projects in Old Town Newhall. While it was speculated last year that the Laemmle Theatres company would be sold, news emerged that the chain is remaining family-owned and the location in Newhall remains on track to open this summer.

Newhall Crossings, the mixed-use development adjacent to the Laemmle Theatres site on Lyons Avenue between Railroad Avenue and Main Street, is also nearing completion. You can see the varied style of the residential units on the higher floors with space for retail and dining options at street level.

Laemmle Theatres will add seven screens to the bustling arts and entertainment district, showcasing arthouse and foreign films not readily available at other venues.

The retail stores and restaurants at Newhall Crossings will expand the current offerings in Old Town Newhall and bring enhanced opportunities for residents. More information about Newhall Crossings, including apartment availability, can be found at NewhallCrossings.com.

New and exciting projects throughout Santa Clarita are poised to further enhance the high quality of life we enjoy. I know we can’t wait to start experiencing the many benefits they will provide us in the future!

Ken Striplin can be reached at [email protected] The views expressed in his column are those of the City and do not necessarily reflect those of The Signal.