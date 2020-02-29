Festivals & Fun

Did you know that March is National Celery Month? Even better, March 1 is National Peanut Butter Lovers Day. Combine the two and you can celebrate by enjoying peanut butter stuffed celery sticks!

March also offers fun places to go and many entertaining things to do in the Santa Clarita Valley and throughout Southern California. Here’s a few options:

March 7

Dinosaur World Live

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Valencia

Info ww.canyonspac.com

Experience the delights of Dinosaur World, in this interactive new family-friendly show. Discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favorite flesh-eating giant (the Tyrannosaurus Rex), a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus. A special 15-minute, post-show meet-and-greet offers the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

Tickets 29/$25/$22. Shows are at noon and 4 p.m.

March 7, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

March 8, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festival of Colors

Whittier Narrows Park, The Meadows

750 S. Santa Anita Ave., South El Monte

Info ww.festivalofcolorsusa.com/festival-of-colors/festival-of-colors-los-angeles-ca/

What better way to ring in spring than by celebrating with a plume of technicolor yellow, cobalt, magenta and acid-green powder? There will be interactive dancing, live Mantra bands, DJs, yoga, food, free hugs and lots of love. This festival brings the traditional Indian custom of Holi, during which revelers douse each other in colorful powder as a way to welcome spring, to the West Coast. There will also be Bhangra (group Punjabi folk dancing) and performances by world-music performers.

March 7-8, noon to 6 p.m.

Spring Busker Festival

Seaport Village, 849 West Harbor Drive

San Diego

Info ww.sandiego.org/members/shopping/

seaport-village/events/spring-busker-festival.aspx

San Diego’s Seaport Village hosts the only Busker Festival in Southern California. Professionals from across the country perform bizarre talents from sword swallowing to knife throwing to pogo stick tricks and juggling on unicycles. Throughout this two-day festival, some of the nation’s top performers fill the bay front village offering a day of one-of-a-kind entertainment. Free entry. Tips will be accepted by performers.

March 7-8 and March 14-15

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Festival of Whales

Dana Wharf 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point

Info ttps://festivalofwhales.com

Celebrate the whales that travel along the California coast. Plus, enjoy the sixth annual Clam Chowder Cook-Off, art, music, food, lectures, classic cars, stand-up paddling clinics, a Rubber Ducky Derby, a Dinghy Dash and, of course, the whale watching.

There is a Kids Fun Fair on Saturdays during the festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

March 10, 7 p.m.

World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

West Ranch High School Theater

26255 Valencia Blvd., Stevenson Ranch

Info ttp://westranchmusic.com

This special, one-night-only event with be held with Bandleader Nick Hilscher at the helm. The orchestra will be performing beloved hits including “In the Mood,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “Pennsylvania 6-5000.” The show Benefits West Ranch High School’s music program. The concert will be an event for all ages and offers the chance to experience history and enjoy magical melodies.

Tickets 25 seniors/students/military; $30 general; $40 premium seating.

March 17, 5-10 p.m.

Eighth Annual SCV Charity Chili Cook-Off

Hyatt Regency Valencia

24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia

Info ww.scvcharitychilicookoff.com

Indoor-outdoor venue with 40 amazing chilis to sample, a full bar, raffles, auctions, a live band and DJ, a VIP area, green beer and more. Vote for your favorite chili. The event benefits local charities.

March 21-22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Confections for a Cause

37th Annual San Diego Cake Show

Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar

Info ttps://sandiegocakeshow.com

See San Diego’s best cake decorators compete in the largest event of its kind in California. This year’s Around the World in 80 Cakes event will feature celebrity chef appearances, raffles, cake competitions, classes by world-renowned cake artists and free stage demos. Hang out with master pastry chefs, well-known California “sugar artists,” talented local bakers and amateur decorators. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charity of San Diego.

March 22

Sierra Madre Wistaria Festival

37 W. Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre

Info www.sierramadrechamber.com

Sierra Madre in the San Gabriel Valley is home to the world’s largest blossoming plant, a Wistaria known as “One of the Seven Horticultural Wonders of the World.” The plant is more than 100 years old, and this family-friendly festival is the only time you can view this huge vine covered with purple and lavender blooms. It is believed William and Alice Brugman purchased the plant at a local nursery in 1894. The festival, held on Sierra Madre Boulevard, includes music, food and art.