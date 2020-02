Re: Letters, Dick Ramirez, Feb. 13.

I’m sorry Mr. Ramirez, but U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney is an extremely poor representative of the Republican party.

He should be removed and replaced from office during our next election.

His lone Republican impeachment vote was a disgrace to the rest of us.

I thank God that our president is doing so well!

Four more years!

Jeffrey S. Kuka

Valencia